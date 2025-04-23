Ranchi, Apr 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is on an official visit to Spain and Sweden, has urged investors there to set up facilities in the state and promised them to ensure a business-friendly environment.

As part of this visit, the state government received a proposal from RCD Espanyol Football Club to sign a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in sports development, specifically for the training of coaches from Jharkhand, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In addition, a proposal has been received from Tesla Group to set up a gigafactory in Jharkhand focused on the assembly of commercial and industrial battery storage products, it said.

“The chief minister held a meeting with Dušan Lichardus, CEO and Co-founder of Tesla Group A.S. (Czechoslovakia). During the meeting, Lichardus proposed to establish a gigafactory in Jharkhand focused on the assembly of commercial and industrial battery storage products.

"The project would be similar to the company's recently set-up facility in Braila, Romania, aimed at enhancing renewable energy storage infrastructure,” the statement said.

A high-level delegation led by Soren also interacted with Indian-origin business leaders and experts in Barcelona across various fields such as startup mentorship, clean energy, environmental sustainability, supply chain, bio-pharmaceuticals, cricket franchise ownership, and medtech.

"Come, invest and grow. Jharkhand is ready for business," the CM said in an appeal to potential investors.

Members of the delegation discussed strategies to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and startup growth in Jharkhand.

The chief minister urged investors to visit Jharkhand and explore investment opportunities.

Investment opportunities in value-added food processing were also discussed, the statement added.

The Jharkhand delegation stressed the importance of strengthening the state's branding among Spanish companies.

It was suggested that a sustained promotional campaign, focused on Investment, Tourism, and Trade, could position India- and Jharkhand in particular - as a key destination for Spanish companies.

The chief minister, as per the statement, assured the foreign delegation that the Jharkhand government will maintain continuous engagement with Spanish companies through regular meetings, the statement added.

