New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas | PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Committed to Fulfilling Dreams of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on December 6, 2020.

"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation," Modi tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)