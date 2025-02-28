Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): The process of transferring officials who have been holding sensitive positions in various departments for a long time has once again begun in Himachal Pradesh, a release said.

After completing the process of transfers in the State Taxes and Excise Department, along with a few other departments, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday issued directives in this regard and asked the departments to prepare for the process.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to providing accountable and transparent governance to the people of the state. He said that the present state government has taken numerous steps in this direction over the past two years.

He directed the Industries Department to include the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation in the auctioning process of mining leases.

He also said that the state government would formulate new rules for utilising DMFT (District Mineral Foundation Trust) funds so that the money can be used for the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society.

CM Sukhu said that during the BJP government's tenure two years ago, the state government's revenue from mining was Rs 240 crore.

However, due to pragmatic efforts of the current state government, it increased to Rs 314 crore in the last financial year and is expected to reach Rs 360 crore by the end of the current financial year. This means that within just two years, the revenue is set to grow by Rs. 120 crore.

He further stated that the state government is making efforts to promote green industries in Himachal Pradesh and is encouraging investments in tourism, hydropower, food processing, data storage, and the dairy sector.

He said these initiatives will not only help in environmental conservation but will also provide employment and self-employment opportunities for the local youth.

As per the release, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing affordable electricity to industries, mentioning that Himachal Pradesh continues to have cheaper electricity than neighbouring states.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Additional Chief Secretary RD Nazeem, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Director Industries Dr Yunus and other senior officers attended the meeting. (ANI)

