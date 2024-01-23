Thane, January 23: "Illegal" roadside stalls in Naya Nagar area of Thane district which witnessed a communal clash two days back were razed by the civic body using bulldozers on Tuesday, officials said. A huge contingent of police personnel, including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team, was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. Notably, the action by the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation to demolish the "illegal" roadside stalls came a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, warned of strict action against rioters. Bulldozer Action in Mira Road: Illegal Constructions Demolished in Naya Nagar Days After Ayodhya Ram Temple Rally Clashes (Watch Video)

Videos of the razing of the stalls have gone viral on social media. Members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in Naya Nagar on the outskirts of Mumbai on Sunday night on the eve of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the Ayodhya temple. A mob armed with iron rods, sticks, and bats shouted religious slogans and assaulted the man whose car was part of the procession comprising three vehicles and 10 two-wheelers, police had said.

Civic Body Razes 'illegal' Shops in Naya Nagar

#WATCH | Illegal structures and encroachments razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government action is being taken by Municipal Corporation with the help of… pic.twitter.com/gx0RAhB8uH — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

They vandalised the car with stones and sticks. Police registered a case of attempt to murder against 50-60 persons and took 13 of them in custody, according to the police official.

