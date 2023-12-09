Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Companies need to focus more on efficiency in social intervention in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

"As we talk about effective resource utilisation, organisations need to focus more on efficiency in social intervention in their CSR programmes and also adopt global best practices," Singh said while addressing the 10th edition of 'CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023' in BSE.

Also Read | UP Minister Dharampal Singh Says Desi Cow Milk Like 'Amrit'.

The Union minister presented awards to Padma Shri Dr Ravindra and Smita Kolhe, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, Ira Dubey, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Shrikant Shinde, Arunachalam Muruganantham among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)