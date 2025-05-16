New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Slamming the INDI alliance, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the coalition was a "company of looters" and it is now "disintegrating" because the alliance parties did not get much to "devour".

Sirsa spoke to reporters in New Delhi and reacted to P Chidambaram's recent statement regarding the future of the INDI alliance. The Delhi minister highlighted that the coalition would have stayed without forming a government; however, their motive has been "defeated", which is why the bloc is breaking up.

Also Read | 'Pakistan Has Been Put on Probation': Rajnath Singh Warns of Dire Consequences If Terror Tactics Resume, Says Operation Sindoor Showcased New India's Resolve.

"This (INDIA bloc) was a company of looters which is now disintegrating because they did not get much to devour. This bloc could have sustained without forming a government. Their purpose was defeated as they did not get anything to loot. So the bloc is breaking up now", Sirsa told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Delhi minister attacked those people who ask for proof for the operations which the Indian Armed Forces conduct against the terrorists.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: What Could the New Fitment Factor Be and How Much Salary Hike Can Govt Employees Expect?.

He stated that Congress never speaks in favour of the country but in favour of China and Russia. Sirsa mentioned that many Congress leaders are patriotic but feel stifled in the party.

"I believe that whoever asks for proof this time, the army and air force should tie him in a plane and take him along to show him from above. Congress never speaks in favour of the country. It only speaks in favour of China and Russia. Many Congress leaders are very patriotic, but they feel stifled in the party. Most of the Congress leaders consider the Gandhi family their icons and only speak their language", he said.

The Delhi minister also attacked Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav over his statement on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. He said that any comment on the Indian Army should be made by looking at their "bravery" rather than their "caste".

"If you have to comment on the Indian Army, then look at their bravery, not their caste", he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)