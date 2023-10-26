New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for the proposed combination involving the re-balancing of cross-shareholdings between Renault S.A. (Renault) and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Nissan).

According to an official statement from the Competition Commission of India, this move includes adjustments to the shareholding structure of their joint ventures in India i.e., Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) and Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India Private Limited (RNTBCI).

Also Read | Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: EC Asks Modi Government Not to Undertake Yatra in Poll-Going States Till December 5.

As part of the Rebalancing, Nissan, through Nissan Finance Co. Ltd. (NFC), will retain its 15 per cent shareholding in Renault. Renault will transfer 28.4 per cent of its Nissan shares into a trust estate administered by a trustee governed by French law, where the entrusted shares will be voted neutrally, subject to limited exceptions. Renault would continue to fully benefit from the economic rights from the entrusted shares until such shares are sold.

Accordingly, Renault and Nissan will have a cross-shareholding of 15 per cent of the total issued share capital and freely exercisable voting rights in each other, i.e., both Renault and Nissan will hold 15 per cent shareholding in each other.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Modi Government in Touch With Israel, Gaza Authorities for Safety of Indians There, Says Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

In terms of operations, Nissan and its affiliate entities in India are engaged in the sale of passenger vehicles and automotive parts, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nissan Motor India Private Limited (NMIPL). NMIPL offers passenger vehicles in India, currently under the 'Nissan' brand. Meanwhile, Renault and its affiliate entities in India, sell automobiles and parts through its wholly-owned subsidiary Renault India Private Limited (RIPL). It offers passenger and utility vehicles in India under the 'Renault' brand.

RNAIPL is currently engaged in the manufacturing and assembly of passenger vehicles, including transmissions, components, vehicle parts and provision of related services captively to Renault and Nissan. On the other hand, RNTBCI is a captive automotive technology and business centre supporting Renault and Nissan's activities in relation to research and development, engineering, manufacturing, technology, product planning, process and information technology. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)