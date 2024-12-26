New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): A criminal complaint has been filed against BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma at New Delhi's Bara Khamba Police station for allegedly distributing cash to influence voters for the upcoming assembly elections.

The complaint alleged the former Lok Sabha MP of offering bribes to voters to influence votes ahead of the Delhi assembly election.

The complaint further alleged that the action by BJP leader 'degrades' the political environment and 'jeopardises' the level playing field.

"Member of Parliament, Bharatiya Janta Party and other unknown persons for committing the offences of bribery with the mala fide intent to give gratification with the object to induce in view of exercising electoral rights and gaining undue influence by making a false document with the intent to cause it to be believed as a genuine document with the intent to support the claim by inducing the general public under Sections 170, 318, 335, 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023," the complaint reads.

It said that the bribing of voters ndangers the democratic and social fabric of our society.

"The Complainant is preferring the present Complaint on the basis of media reports against the above-named Accused person for having committed the offences of offering gratification with the object to induce in view of exercising electoral right and gaining undue influence by making a false document with the intent to causing it to be believed as a genuine document offering cash as gratification not only degrade the political environment and jeopardizes the level playing field but is also against the mandate of law by using a created false and fabricated documents with the ill intent to provide gratification and gain undue benefit with the intent to support the claim which endangers the democratic and social fabric of our society in conspiracy with other accused persons and in a pre-planned manner," it added. (ANI)

