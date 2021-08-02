Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday directed a lower court in Villupuram trying the sexual assault of a woman IPS officer against the suspended special DGP to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete it by December 20, 2021.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who had taken cognizance of the matter on his own and was closely monitoring the case, gave the direction when the matter came up before him today.

Earlier, the judge was informed by Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram that the State government had accorded sanction to prosecute the former spl DGP and the then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police, who had also been suspended for his alleged role in the incident.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah told the judge that so far 122 witnesses had been examined and 72 pieces of material evidence had been collected.

The charge-sheet was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Villupuram and it was also numbered, he added.

The judge, after directing the CB CID probing the case to see to it the case is completed by December 20, adjourned the matter till December 23 for filing compliance.

The CJM must not be, in any way, influenced by the present writ proceedings, the judge added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)