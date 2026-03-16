London [UK], March 16 (ANI): Indian cricketer Riyan Parag opened up on his love for football, especially the Premier League, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The newly-appointed Rajasthan Royals captain visited the UK to watch the West Ham vs Manchester City match of the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 season.

Speaking during a media interaction, Riyan Parag said his love for football began when he started playing the sport in his childhood, around the time he was in grade 5. However, Parag said that he only began regularly watching and following the Premier League in 2018 after joining the IPL, as it allowed him to stay up late and watch matches, something he wasn't allowed to do while living at home.

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"I started actually following the Premier League when I got into the IPL. Because before that, I'd be at home and my parents wouldn't allow me to stay late up at night and watch the Premier League. But I started playing football when I was in grade 5 or something like that. So, that's when the love for the game started. But then I actually started watching and following the Premier League in 2018 when I was playing in the IPL. And I could stay up late and watch it," Riyan Parag said.

Coming to the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 season, Parag believes that Arsenal are going to end their Premier League title drought and emerge as the winners of this edition.

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Notably, Arsenal currently lead the Premier League table with 70 points to their name, nine points clear of the second-placed Manchester City.

"I think Arsenal is going to end their drought and win the title," Parag said.

Coming to Riyan Parag's IPL journey, the right-handed batter has been appointed as the next captain for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 after former RR skipper Sanju Samson was traded to five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in exchange for two all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Last year, when Samson missed eight games due to injuries, Parag stepped in as the captain of the Rajasthan-based franchise; however, under his leadership, RR only managed to win two matches.

Parag has played all seven seasons for RR. He got to play all their games in the previous two seasons. The 2024 edition was his best in terms of his run tally as he slammed 573, which he made at an average of 52.09, while striking at 149.21. Overall, he has played 84 matches for RR, scoring 1566 runs and taking 7 wickets. (ANI)

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