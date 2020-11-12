Panaji (Goa) [India], November 12 (ANI): After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant to collaborate to make both Delhi and Goa pollution-free, Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday advised Kejriwal to concentrate on the affairs of the national capital.

"Aam Aadmi Party is trying to rake up the issue (coal pollution) using Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal is in Delhi and he has to look after the affairs of Delhi. I know he is a tall leader, we respect him, but our government will take care of things in Goa," Lobo told ANI.Lobo said that interest of Goans will be protected and required steps will be taken by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led BJP government.

"We have explained to Chief Minister and told him that Goa and Goans have to be taken into confidence when we are doing big projects so Kejriwal need not worry we will take care," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that we all have to work together to ensure there is no pollution in both Delhi and Goa.

"Dr Pramod Sawant, Its not abt Delhi's pollution vs Goa's pollution. Both Delhi and Goa are dear to me. We are all one country. We all have to work together to ensure there is no pollution in both Delhi and Goa," he tweeted.

Later, Goa Chief Minister responded to Kejriwal stating that his government is making sure that there is no pollution issue in Goa.

"Dear CM Arvind Kejriwal ji, we are making sure that there is no pollution issue in Goa and our Govt will ensure that our state remains pollution free. I am sure the people of Delhi also want the same in their beautiful state," Sawant tweeted.

The Goa Minister further alleged that Karnataka was illegally diverting water from the Mhadei river basin by constructing canals and retaining walls and said that state will raise the issue in Supreme Court and get orders to demolish such constructions.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "Karnataka built retaining walls to and diverted the flow of river water, during Congress regime, they constructed Bandaras. This needs to be demolished. We (Goa) have already filed a contempt petition and we will get orders from Supreme Court to get those constructions demolished." (ANI)

