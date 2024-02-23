By Nishant Ketu

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 23 (ANI): While India has set a target to achieve the status of a 'developed' nation by 2047, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a seven-star system of governance has been conceptualised to create a 'developed Haryana' which will help in realising the country's dream of achieving the status of Viksit Bharat.

"If we want to see the country as Vikshit Bharat by 2047, then it is our responsibility to imagine a Viksit Haryana. A developed Haryana has been imagined on similar lines of developed India," the Chief Minister said in an exclusive conversation with ANI on Friday.

"In this idea, the basic needs of people, like food, clothing, shelter, health, education and respect should be fulfilled. In a different style, we have created a seven-star system in which education, health, security, self-respect, self-reliance, service and good governance will be prioritised. This will help us to focus on everything," he added.

Khattar said that he is confident that the way his government is functioning, Haryana will stay ahead of what is expected from it towards achieving the vision of a 'developed India'.

"The Haryana government is working with complete transparency. The way the Haryana government is working keeping the benefit of people in mind through various schemes we are confident that we are fulfilling more than what is expected of us to develop the country," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about incorporating technology in governance, Khattar hit out at the opposition for criticising it and promising to shut it down once it comes to power.

"We have brought about schemes for education and women empowerment with the help of technology. With technology, we have changed all the arrangements. We have begun an online portal with the help of technology. Opposition keeps criticising it and they say that they will shut it down once they come to power. Technology has created a base through which we can proactively serve people with varying load delivery," Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said that people are happy with this technology-driven governance and it has also helped in reducing corruption.

"With the help of technology, even corruption has been reduced, it is also saving people's time and resources. People like this technology-driven governance and we can reap benefits from it," Khattar said. (ANI)

