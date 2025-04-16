Mayurbhanj (Odisha)[India], April 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister of MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday inaugurated PM Viswakarma National SC-ST Conclave at Sri Ramachandra Bhanjdeo University in Baripada.

The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) organised the 'PM Vishwakarma - National SC-ST Hub Conclave' at the Convention Hall of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Mayurbhanj' Baripada of Odisha.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 13-Year-Old Stepdaughter When She Was Alone at Home.

The event commenced with the inauguration of an exhibition and brought together stakeholders, beneficiaries, and government officials to highlight key initiatives such as the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and the National SC-ST Hub. The Conclave was co-chaired by Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of MSME, and Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha. The dignitaries inaugurated the Conclave with a ribbon-cutting and lamp-lighting ceremony.

The gathering was also graced by Odisha Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSME, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Gokulananda Mallick, Odisha Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and MSME Department, Hemant Sharma, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta, Odisha Minister of State (IC) Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Labour, Labour & Employees State Insurance, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Odisha Minister, Housing and Urban Development, Public Enterprises, Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Lok SabhaMP of Mayurbhanj Naba Charan Majhi and other senior officials of the Ministry.

Also Read | Let's Befriend Every Language: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Remove Urdu Sign Board in Maharashtra.

The conclave began with the welcome address by Dr Ishita Ganguli Tripathy, ADC, DC(MSME), followed by a welcome address and a presentation on role of Ministry's Schemes and MSMEs growth in Odisha State by Dr Rajneesh, AS & DC, DC(MSME). The event featured experience-sharing by beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP, and SC-ST Hub initiatives. To empower entrepreneurs, e-certificates were distributed to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries, along with the distribution of credit cheques. Certificates were also awarded to National SC-ST Hub beneficiaries and PMEGP beneficiaries.

Jitan Ram Manjho spoke about the significant role the MSME sector playing in job creation and improving livelihoods. He highlighted the importance and role of the PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub schemes, along with the contributions of the Coir Board and Khadi, in empowering individuals and improving livelihoods.

"I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, whose guidance has brought me here to Odisha, her region, with the purpose of promoting MSMEs. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi envisions India becoming a developed nation, and by the year 2027-28, it will become the world's third-largest economy," the Minister said.

Manjhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave us a Ministry of a vision -- and the Ministry of MSME is truly a ministry of vision. I am 200% sure of this. I feel extremely grateful to be working for the MSME sector. This Ministry is the greatest department, and every entrepreneur aspires to grow through it."

"Odisha is doing very well and the MSME sector in the state is progressing impressively. Because of MSME initiatives, today every enterprise is registered on the Udyam Registration Portal. The MSME sector in Odisha will continue to grow through our Ministry's efforts, contributing to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India," he further added.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the achievements of the PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub schemes, and how the people of the state have benefited from the support of the Ministry and its initiatives.

"PM Vishwakarma is playing a key role in the life of middle class. The Ministry of MSME has given a special focus to Odisha and organised the PM Vishwakarma- National SC-ST Hub Conclave here," the Chief Minister said.

Launched on September 17, 2023, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme supports traditional artisans and craftspeople with skill development, financial aid, and toolkits. While the National SC-ST Hub, launched in October 2016, empowers SC/ST entrepreneurs through capacity building, market linkages, and access to technology and credit.

The MSME sector, comprising over 6.25 crore enterprises and employing 26.7 crore individuals, plays a crucial role in India's economic development, contributing nearly 30 per cent to GDP and over 45 per cent to exports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)