Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that creating awareness among voters at the grassroots level for smooth elections is a paramount task of serving the nation.

Governor Patel made the remark while addressing the 14th National Voters' Day program held at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

Governor also administered voters' oath to the people present on the occasion. He further distributed EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) cards to new voters and also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the election commission.

Addressing the program, Governor Patel said, "The record of 77.82 percent voting in the recently held assembly elections is a proof of our democratic maturity in achieving the objectives of social, economic and political justice enshrined in the Constitution. This achievement is reflective of people's faith in democracy and an indication of the people's unwavering faith in the welfare deeds of the government."

He further congratulated the voters, Election Commission, political parties, administration and media for the success of the great festival of democracy.

Patel told the youth, "You are the future leaders of the country. It is your responsibility to strengthen Indian democracy by increasing awareness of the importance of voting."

He also appreciated the Election Commission team for its innovations in spreading election related information and facilitating the voting process.

Besides, Governor Patel gave awards to officers and employees for their excellent performance in the election process on the occasion. (ANI)

