Kannur (Ker), Aug 11 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday alleged that two of its party workers belonging to the tribal community were abducted and tortured by CPI(M) members during a by-election in Kannur district of Kerala.

The CPI(M), however, rejected the allegations and accused the Congress of creating trouble in the bypoll held in the Veerpad ward of Aralam panchayat near Iritty.

Police said they have received a man-missing complaint from the relatives of an abducted person, and an investigation has been launched.

The Congress alleged that their workers--Babu and Sasi--were abducted in an auto rickshaw belonging to a CPI(M) worker, and the workers were later taken to far away places in two cars.

While Babu managed to escape from the captivity, Sasi was brutally tortured before being abandoned in the wayside on Wednesday, the party alleged.

When people came to know about the incident, the abductors took Sasi to his residence, it added.

Kannur DCC president Satheesan Pacheni urged the police to take stringent action against the abductors of the Congress workers belonging to the Adivasi community.

M V Jayarajan, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary, however said the Congress was levelling baseless allegations against the Left as the opposition party was staring at a humiliating defeat in the by-election.

