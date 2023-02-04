Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Saturday appointed 27 more block presidents, taking their total number to nearly 340 in the state where polls are due next year.

The new block presidents have been appointed in Udaipur, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Sirohi, Ganganagar, Nagaur and Chittorgarh districts.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Appointed BJP’s Poll In-Charge; Mansukh Mandaviya, K Annamalai Co-Incharges.

"The presidents of 27 Block Congress Committee of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee have been appointed. I have full faith that all of you will strengthen the organisation further by discharging this responsibility with full dedication and hard work," state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said in a tweet.

About 400 block presidents are to be appointed by the party, and so far 339 have been appointed in different lists.

Also Read | Supreme Court Gets Five New Judges After Centre Clears Names Recommended by Collegium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)