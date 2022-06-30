New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday appointed several office-bearers in the state unit, including six senior vice presidents, five vice presidents and 12 general secretaries.

The appointments come weeks after the Congress appointed former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife and Mandi Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Virbhadra Singh as the president of the party unit in the state. Singh had replaced Kuldeep Singh Rathore as the Himachal Pradesh Congress chief.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of additional office bearers, executive members, spokespersons, media panellists, a party statement said.

The party appointed six senior vice presidents -- Satpal Raizada, Sohan Lal Thakur, Arun Sharma (Solan), Sunil Sharma Bittu, Ajay Solanki and Kehar Singh Khachi.

Vineet Gautam, Sanjay Chauhan, Anand Kaushal, Sudhir Azad and Davinder Khurana have been appointed as vice presidents in the state unit.

The party also appointed 12 general secretaries, three executive members and 42 secretaries. Seven spokespersons, two media panelists and a district president was also appointed by the party.

Along with Singh's appointment as the state unit chief in April, the party had also appointed Harsh Mahajan, Rajender Rana, Pawan Kajal and Vinay Kumar as the new working presidents of the Himachal Pradesh PCC.

Sonia Gandhi had also appointed former Union minister Anand Sharma as the chairman of the Steering Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, with Asha Kumari as its convenor, while former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was named the chairman of the Campaign Committee, in a major revamp of the state unit ahead of the state Assembly polls slated later this year.

