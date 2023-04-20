Bengaluru, Apr 20 (PTI) After a Special Court in Bengaluru rejected the request of Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni seeking permission to visit his constituency, he on Thursday approached the High Court.

Also Read | Indian Army Vehicle Catches Fire in Suspected Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Five Soldiers Killed (See Pics and Video).

Kulkarni is the main accused in the murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda in 2016 and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on the condition that he would not be allowed to enter Dharwad without the permission of the jurisdictional court.

Also Read | Deepika Misra, Wing Commander, Becomes First IAF Woman To Get Gallantry Award (Watch Video).

An Additional City Civil and Session Court, a Special Court for people's representatives, had on Monday rejected the application of Kulkarni seeking permission to visit the consitutency.

He is the Congress candidate from Dharwad for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karanataka.

Kulkarni approached the High Court with a petition which was heard by the single bench Justice K Natarajan today.

Senior advocate CH Jadhav argued the case for Kulkarni. The court asked him who has imposed the condition. When informed that it was the Supreme Court, the High Court orally observed that he should have approached the apex court.

Kulkarni has sought permission to visit Dharwad for 30 days and challenged the State Government handing over the investigation to the CBI.

The High Court ordered issuing of notice to the CBI and adjourned the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)