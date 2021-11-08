Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI) The Congress in Kerala on Monday organised a "stop the wheels" protest demanding further reduction in fuel prices, days after the party found itself in a spot due to a similar agitation in Kochi where many people, including actor Joju George, opposed the road blocking.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Held for Sexually Abusing 3 Infants and Killing One of Them in Gandhinagar.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran inaugurated the protest in front of the state Secretariat.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: 23-Year-Old Woman From Gurugram Gangraped By Four Men in Dausa.

The State Congress leadership had called for a 15-minute protest at all district headquarters today.

An altercation between police and Congress workers took place at Sultanpet junction of Palakkad district. Similar incidents were reported from Kannur district too.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, who had openly opposed the road blocking form of protest, was scheduled to participate in the agitation along with the Congress chief. However, he did not take part, citing the ongoing Assembly session.

"There is no need for all the leaders to take part in the protest. Some leaders may have some other responsibilities which may stop them from taking part in the protest," Sudhakaran told the media when asked about Satheesan's absence.

The protest against the fuel price hike on November 1 put the party in a spot after filmstar Joju George questioned the blocking of a busy National Highway by the agitators which resulted in an attack on his car, triggering an outpouring of support for the actor from the film industry and the DYFI.

Various Congress leaders, including K Muraleedharan, Hibi Eden, both MPs, V K Sreekandan and Remya Haridas, among others, took part in the protest in various parts of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)