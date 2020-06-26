New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Friday.

While he has mild symptoms like fever, the sources said, his wife has also tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself at home as per the government guidelines.

Also Read | Yusuf Memon, 1993 Mumbai Blast Convict And Brother of Tiger Memon, Dies in Nashik Prison, Cause of Death to be Ascertained.

After Singhvi tested positive, his son and other family members and staff are also being tested for the virus.

Singhvi is the second Congress leader after Sanjay Jha to test positive for COVID-19. Jha has since recovered in Mumbai.

Also Read | MSME Day 2020: Bada Business CEO Dr Vivek Bindra to Attempt to Create Record of Holding World's Largest Business Strategy Webinar on YouTube on June 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)