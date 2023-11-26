New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and AAP, ruling parties at the Centre and Delhi respectively, Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday accused them of misleading the people of Delhi.

"BJP and AAP are trying to mislead the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi feel cheated. Investment is not being done at places where it has to be done," Ajay Maken told reporters here while participating in a protest march organised by the Delhi unit of the Congress against both the Centre and Delhi government alleging misgovernance in the national capital.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Vertical Drilling of 19.2 Metres Done on First Day To Rescue Trapped Workers From Silkyara Tunnel (Watch Video).

Maken alleged that high air pollution in Delhi is largely due to the governance failure of the Centre and Delhi government.

"Both the parties are just fighting with each other without paying attention to the people of Delhi," Maken said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Lightning in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nasik and Other Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Palghar and Dhule (Watch Video).

Reacting questions on the foundation day of the AAP, he accused the party of having forgotten the Lok Pal issue that had led to its formation.

"The root of the AAP was based on the demand for a Lok Pal. Now they forgot Lok Pal. How much time has passed? In Delhi, they say that the Lieutenant Governor is not allowing Lok Pal. But what about in Punjab who is blocking Lok Pal there?" the Congress leader asked.

The AAP was founded on November 26, 2012, by Arvind Kejriwal from the 2011 India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, a civil motion against the backdrop of corruption scandals that came to light during the UPA government.

He chose to float the party on this day as the Constitution of India was adopted on this day in 1949.

On the occasion of its 12th foundation day, the Aam Aadmi Party gave the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Naujvan, (salutation to soldiers, farmers, and youth) and its national convener Kejriwal exhorted the youth of India to take charge of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)