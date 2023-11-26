Mumbai, November 26: The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday predicted thunderstorms with heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra. The Weather Department predicted heavy rainfall in Palghar, Dhule and Nandurbar districts, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning have been predicted in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar and Pune districts.

Earlier in the day, rains intensified in parts of Mumbai and the suburbs. The rainfall had turned heavier in parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, including Navi Mumbai and Thane. Mumbai Rains: Sky Turns Dark After Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash City, Netizens Say 'Evening Feels Like Night' (See Photos and Videos).

Maharashtra Rains

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. IMD has predicted heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail storms in parts of Maharashtra today. pic.twitter.com/euy7IV9Cet — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

The India Meteorological Department, in its latest weather forecast, predicted more thundershowers in the city till tomorrow. Meanwhile, the temperature dipped below 24 degrees Celsius in the city following heavy rains and gusty winds in the evening. Maharashtra Rains: Mumbai Receives Light Showers, Cool Breeze Makes City Weather Pleasant (See Pics and Video).

Earlier, the Chennai Meteorological Department forecasted light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts of Tamil Nadu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)