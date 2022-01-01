Amritsar, Jan 1 (PTI) Congress leader Lalli Majithia Saturday joined the AAP in the presence of senior party leaders, and was promptly declared the party's candidate from the Majitha assembly constituency.

Also, former MP Sadhu Singh's daughter Baljit Kaur and BSP state general secretary Gurbaksh Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans 1.75 Million Accounts in India Due to New IT Rules in November 2021.

AAP state president Bhagwant Mann and the party's co-in-charge of Punjab affairs Raghav Chadha and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema formally inducted all the leaders into the party.

Lalli Majithia had on December 30 resigned from the post of chairman-cum-director, Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Limited.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India's December 2021 Year-on-Year Total Sales Decline by 26.7%.

Majithia, an influential Congress leader in the Majha region, joined the AAP along with his supporters.

The also declared Lalli Majithia as its candidate from Majitha assembly constituency, currently represented by Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Baljit Kaur, daughter of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Faridkot MP Sadhu Singh, is an eye surgeon and a social worker.

Before joining the AAP, she was serving as a specialist doctor in the health department.

Welcoming the joining leaders to the party, Bhagwant Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party is a party of the poor and common people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)