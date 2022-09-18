Dharwad (K'taka), Sep 18 (PTI) A Congress leader has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his employee working in a spa here, police said on Sunday.

The Congress leader Manoj Karjagi grabbed her when she came to the spa on Saturday, said the police.

The woman lodged a complaint based on which he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, they said.

Karjagi was actively associated with the Congress party and was made director of the North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister.

