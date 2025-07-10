Giridih (Jharkhand), Jul 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju on Thursday said that the party is making efforts to ensure that the JMM, as an alliance partner, gets seats to contest in the Bihar assembly elections.

The JMM, the major partner in the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, has an alliance with the Congress and RJD in the state.

“The Congress party is striving to secure seats for the JMM for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. This is our responsibility as part of the alliance, and we have already taken steps in this regard,” Raju told reporters in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

The JMM is preparing to contest 12–15 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, a party official said.

However, a final decision on this will be taken after discussions with the INDIA bloc partners, he said.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar assembly are expected to take place in October or November.

