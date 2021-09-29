Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Congress members of Jaipur Zila Parishad on Wednesday created a ruckus over seating arrangements at the first general body meeting of the parishad, Zila Pramukh Rama Devi said.

Mohan Dagar, who became the up-Zila Pramukh on Congress symbol, raised an objection when his chair was not placed next to the Zila Pramukh on the stage.

Furious over the seating arrangement, he and other Congress members boycotted the meeting, following which heated arguments broke out between Congress and BJP members in the presence of Jaipur collector Antar Singh Nehra and Zila Parishad CEO Pooja Kumari Parth.

In the middle of the ruckus, a proposal regarding construction of roads was passed in the meeting.

Congress rebel Rama Devi had won the Jaipur Zila Pramukh seat as a BJP candidate by defeating her rival by just one vote due to cross-voting in elections earlier this month.

"The Zila Pramukh and the district administration have broken the tradition and therefore I opposed," Dagar told reporters.

On the other hand, the Zila Pramukh alleged that the Congress members deliberately created a ruckus because they did not want the meeting to be held in a peaceful manner.

"What he has done was intentional. He came late in the meeting and created ruckus unnecessarily," she said.

