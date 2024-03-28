Bengaluru, Mar 28 (PTI) Congress MP from Bangalore Rural D K Suresh has assets valued at Rs 593 crore, a 75 per cent increase in the last five years.

Suresh, younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, had declared assets of Rs 339 crore before the 2019 general elections.

A three-time MP who is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural, he has Rs 16.61 crore in banks as deposits, according to an affidavit he submitted along with the nomination filed on Thursday.

The 57-year-old MP has agriculture land at 21 locations worth Rs 32.76 crore, non-agriculture land at 27 places worth Rs 210.47 crore, nine commercial buildings worth Rs 211.91 crore and three residential buildings worth Rs 27.13 crore.

He has liabilities of Rs 150.06 crore and ‘liabilities under dispute' of 57.27 crore.

The BJP-JD(S) combine has fielded noted cardiac surgeon Dr C N Manjunath, who is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and brother-in-law of former Chief Minister and state JD(S) President H D Kumaraswamy, in Bangalore Rural.

Manjunath, who is contesting on BJP symbol, had headed the state-owned Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for 17 years before retiring in January this year.

