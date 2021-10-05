Guwahati, Oct 5 (PTI) The Assam Congress on Tuesday announced the names of three candidates for by-polls to three assembly constituencies on October 30.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Dijen Sarma named party leader Jowel Tudu for the Gossaigaon seat, Bhaskar Dahal for Tamulpur and Monoranjan Konwar for Thowra.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara 2021 Guidelines: Karnataka Govt Issues Instructions for 10-Day Festival Amid COVID-19 Scare; Check Here to Know What’s Allowed And What’s Not.

The list of names was approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, an APCC release said.

The bye-polls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur have been necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs, while the incumbent at Thowra resigned from his seat to join the ruling BJP.

Also Read | Indian Gaming Market Expected To Hit USD 3.9 Billion by 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)