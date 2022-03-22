New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday announced Prasenjit Puitundy as the party candidate for the upcoming bye-election to Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

The bypoll to Asansol was necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP after joining the TMC last September.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Says Putting Peace Terms Up for Vote in Ukraine Will Harm Negotiations.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of Prasenjit Puitundy for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and Kamruzzaman Choudhury for the bye-election to the Ballygunge Legislative Assembly from West Bengal," an official communication from the party said.

The Ballygunge assembly seat is going to polls as incumbent MLA and state minister Subrata Mukherjee died in November 2021.

Also Read | ICAI Intermediate Examination 2021 Results: Challa Yaswanth From Srikakulam Becomes All India Topper.

The TMC has fielded Supriyo from Ballygunge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)