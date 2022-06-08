New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Stepping up attack, the Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of promoting its leaders who "spew venom" and questioned the prime minister for keeping "silent" even after India faced international condemnation over the remarks of the ruling party's now-sacked spokespersons.

The opposition party also alleged that yesterday's fringe is today's mainstream in the BJP and "the fringe today will be its mainstream tomorrow".

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022: Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP Announce Candidates for Upcoming Biennial Elections to State Legislative Council.

The Congress also objected to Indian embassies forwarding the statements of the BJP after several Islamic countries condemned the remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet.

"'Fringe' is BJP's core," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted and highlighted from the past some reported controversial statements of BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur and Sadhvi Pragya.

Also Read | Telangana: 'Guilty Will Not Be Spared in Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case', Says State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

In the image tweeted by him, a media report quotes Anurag Thakur as saying, "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro ..." and Sadhvi Pragya's remark on Nathuram Godse is also mentioned.

Gandhi's remarks came after the Indian Missions in Kuwait and Qatar in their statements dubbed the controversial remarks as those of "fringe elements" after these countries lodged their protest.

Senior Congress Jairam Ramesh alleged that India is paying the price for BJP's mistakes over many years and said this is unacceptable.

"... BJP spokespersons and Ministers spew venom on minorities and political opponents since 2015. No action. Instead, they are projected, protected and promoted," he said in a series of tweets.

While the government distanced itself from such remarks and the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal, the Ministry of External Affairs later said the statements by some individuals do not represent that of the government.

The remarks made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad drew international condemnation with some Islamic countries demanding an apology.

The Congress asked why the country should apologise and face the consequences of the "misdeeds" of BJP leaders.

"Two BJP spokespersons cross all limits. Some friendly countries along with others are furious leading to unprecedented diplomatic blowback.

"BJP Government calls these spokespersons 'fringe elements' while it continues with many cringe elements. Our embassies abroad distribute BJP's apologies. Government keeps mum," Ramesh said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

"You haven't heard the Prime Minister speak a word, you haven't heard the Home Minister utter a word, you have definitely not heard Mr Jaishankar speak on this issue of hate speech within the country," he said.

"You will silence the voices of sanity within your country, and immediately act when foreign countries ask you to act. Because yesterday's fringe is today's mainstream, we have every reason to believe that today's fringe will be tomorrow's mainstream, so choose your words carefully," Khera said.

The Congress spokesperson also recalled some of the speeches of the prime minister during past poll campaigns.

"We have not forgotten those speeches. You not only come through the same journey, you still resort to the same language, the same tactics, the same stunts when you go for elections," he said.

Taking on the government, he said one cannot imagine that Indian embassies are distributing the press releases by a political party.

"Enough of shaming our country, Mr Prime Minister, please make sure that all these snakes that you have nurtured are called back in their holes. ... It is in your good that you speak up," Khera said.

The Congress leader also alleged that this is not an isolated event and the "movie has been directed by Mr Narendra Modi, Mr Amit Shah, Mr Mohan Bhagwat, and you can't punish side actors."

"So we want to know what the director feels, what the producers feel and this hydra-headed monster called RSS. They have to be held accountable," Khera said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)