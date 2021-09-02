New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi set up a nine-member panel of party leaders headed by Digvijaya Singh on Thursday for planning "sustained agitations on national issues".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Lok Sabha MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, Manish Chatratha and BK Hariprasad are among those named in the panel.

A statement issued by the party said the Congress president has constituted the nine-member panel with Singh as its chairman with immediate effect to "plan sustained agitations on national issues".

Congress leaders Udit Raj, Ragini Nayak and Zuber Khan have also been named as members of the panel.

The constitution of the panel comes days after the leaders of 19 political parties, including the Congress, announced that they will organise joint protests and demonstrations across the country from September 20 to 30.

The Congress has been attacking the government over issues such as the rise in the petrol, diesel and LPG prices, the asset monetisation pipeline scheme and farm laws.

