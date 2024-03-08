New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Friday set up a political affairs committee and pradesh election committee with Avinash Pande and Ajay Rai as their respective convenors.

The political affairs committee has 40 members and heads of all frontal organisations of UP Pradesh Congress Committees and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state.

The political affairs committee has Pande as the convenor with the likes of Ajay Rai, Aradhana Misra, Pramod Tiwari, Mohsina Kidwai, Nirmal Khatri, Salman Khurshid, Rajiv Shukla, P L Punia, Virendra Chaudhary and Rashid Alvi, among others.

The Pradesh Election Committee has Rai as its chairman and the likes of Aradhana Misra, Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid and Nirmal Khatri as its members, among others.

The committee has 39 members with heads of frontal organizations in UPPCC as its ex-officio members.

