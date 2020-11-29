Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Claiming that no one is willing to embrace the Congress in the country, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the party has crushed all hopes of its alliance partners to win elections and the result would be no different in Jammu and Kashmir where the maiden district development council (DDC) elections are underway.

Thakur is camping in the Jammu region over the past week to supervise the election campaign after being nominated as the in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls by his party.

Addressing a series of election meetings at Gajansoo and March here in support of the party candidates, he said, “The corrupt Gupkar and Congress have forged a cheater-gang to gain power in J-K and the Congress is all set to fail Gupkar in the UT after finishing the rest of the parties in other states of India.”

Thakur was referring to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, an amalgam of seven mainstream parties including the National Conference and the PDP, seeking the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Though the Congress has distanced itself from being a member of the alliance, it is in a seat-sharing agreement with the alliance for the DDC polls.

"The Congress party is the only political party in the country whose focus is not on winning elections but to beat its own allies. In every other state where the Congress leadership has contested the elections, they crushed all hopes of their alliance parties to win those elections," the BJP leader said.

He claimed that the Congress was now moving from being a “B team” to a “C team”, which no one is willing to embrace.

“The Congress party and its leaders across the country are not letting go of any opportunity to embarrass the Congress workers by their performance. In Jammu and Kashmir too, they have under the table alliances with the Gupkar and have formed this cheater-gang to gain power in Jammu. The same juggling of Gupkar with the Congress is going to fail it in these DDC elections," he said.

Thakur claimed that the Congress does not have any internal democracy in its organsation setup and questioned “how can it claim to defend the democracy?”

“For us, power is only a way to do service, that is why, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is now the largest political party in the world. The people of the country are no longer seeing the Congress party as any option,” he said.

Referring to the outcome of recently held assembly polls in Bihar elections and bypolls in different parts of the country, he said the Congress dashed the hopes of the grand-alliance in Bihar to come to the power.

“In Uttar Pradesh by-elections, they got less than two percent of the votes, in Gujarat by-elections the security of three candidates was seized. Claiming to win all 28 seats in the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Congress was reduced to just nine seats, the party lost all five seats in Manipur. The clear message is that the people have completely rejected the Congress and its alliance partners and the same is going to repeat in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

