New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Congress Sunday demanded an apology from BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his remarks that he would make roads in his constituency which are like Congress leader "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks", and said the statement reflects the "cheap mindset" he and his "mentors" in the RSS have towards women.

"This rudeness does not only show the mentality of this lowly man, it is the reality of his masters. From top to bottom, you will find the values ?of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in these lowly leaders of BJP," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

Another Congress leader, Supriya Shrinate, said Bidhuri's remarks show the real face of the ruling party.

"THE BJP is extremely anti-women. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women What else can be expected from a man who abused his fellow MP in the House and did not get any punishment? This is the real face of BJP," she said in a video statement.

Shrinate asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, Women Development Minister Annpurna Devi and women leaders from the BJP would say anything about "this cheap language" and thinking.

"In fact, the father of this anti-women language and thinking is Modi ji himself - who uses words like mangalsutra and mujra - so what else will his people say? He should apologise for such cheap thoughts," she said.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore said in a post, "Less than 24 hours after @narendramodi ji announced #RameshBidhuri as Delhi CM candidate, he attacks a woman's modesty. Will the PM replace him, or does Modi support this anti-woman agenda promoted by @JPNadda ji ?".

Congress candidate from Kalkaji and Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba lashed out at Bidhuri, accusing him of "insulting" women once again in his "usual indecent language". Led by Lamba, Mahila Congress workers torched an effigy of Bidhuri.

Bidhuri, who has courted controversies in the past too with his statements, initially remained defiant over his "roads like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks" remarks, pointing to similar statement by RJD leader Lalu Prasad on actor and BJP MP Hema Malini.

However, he later posted a message on X expressing regret if his comments hurt anyone and stated that his remarks had been misconstrued by some for political gains.

"Lalu said in Bihar that he would make roads like Hema Malini's cheeks, but he lied, he could not do it.

"I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks," Bidhuri is heard saying in a purported video, which went viral on social media.

Congress leader and party's candidate from Wajirpur seat, Ragini Nayak hit out at the BJP, saying Bidhuri's "low grade comment" was a reflection of his party's mindset.

"The women of Delhi have to consider what would be BJP's thinking about them, if they make such indecent remark against a woman leader," She said.

AAP's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also condemned Bidhuri for his "indecent remark" against the Congress leader.

