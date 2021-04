New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Congress will launch its digital media platform 'INC TV' on Wednesday aimed at conveying the party's message directly to the people, sources said.

The details about the online platform will be spelt out at a press conference at 11:30 AM at the party's headquarters here

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and Youth Congress president Srinivas B V will be present at the launch press conference.

Sources said the platform was aimed at helping the party convey its message to the people directly and raise issues of importance.

The details will be revealed at the press conference, they said.

