Jammu, March 21 (PTI) Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) will launch a six-day movement, "Hamari Riyasat - Hamara Haq" from March 24 to press for the early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will intensify the movement for the early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, we will launch the six-day ‘Hamari Riyasat - Hamara Haq' movement in Jammu city from March 24," JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra said.

Karra reviewed preparations for intensifying the movement, which will take place from March 24 to March 29, involving evening marches from different locations in the region in a phased manner.

Carrying forward the campaign alongside the AICC abhiyan, "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan," the JKPCC chief said that Congress would continue its struggle for statehood, which is the right and demand of every citizen in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The movement will also highlight issues faced by common people in their daily lives and seek their redressal from the administration," he said.

The meeting decided to intensify the statehood movement while also raising concerns about the misgovernance of the BJP-led Centre and the Lieutenant Governor's administration over the past decade, which has led to multiple hardships for the common people.

They also supported the demands of daily wagers for regularisation.

The issue of high electricity bills and the disconnection of power connections for poor people was also strongly raised in the meeting.

The meeting further stressed the need for an amnesty scheme, as referred to by the Chief Minister, to provide relief to the suffering population.

