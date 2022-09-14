Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday accused the Eknath Shinde government of betraying the people of Maharashtra, and warned that if the Vedanta-Foxconn project is not brought back to the state from Gujarat, the party would stage a massive protest.

A joint venture of the Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government on Tuesday to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in that state. Vedanta-Foxconn would invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the facility, which would create one lakh job opportunities.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesman Atul Londhe said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should not betray the state "by brokering a deal" for Gujarat.

"How did the Foxconn project go to Gujarat even though the infrastructure in Dholera is not favourable for it?" he asked and demanded to know the details of the July meeting between the Shinde government and Foxconn.

"The Shinde-Fadnavis government has betrayed Maharashtra by allowing the Foxconn project to be shifted to Gujarat. If the project, which will provide 1 lakh jobs, is not brought back to Maharashtra, the Congress will stage a massive protest in support of unemployed youths," he said.

Foxconn's project was proposed in Talegaon (near Pune city), Londhe said, adding, "Talegaon is a place with all infrastructure facilities, including roads, water, airport connectivity, and even favourable weather for a semiconductor industry.

"The important question is how this project can go to Gujarat even though the weather of Talegaon is suitable for making semiconductors, while Dholera in Gujarat is in no way suitable for this project," he said.

The Congress leader warned that the "betrayal" of Maharashtra by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis will not be tolerated.

