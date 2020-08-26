Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks of "colluding with BJP" against his own party leaders, Telangana BJP leader NV Subash on Tuesday said that the episode has proved that the Congress party would not come out of dynasty politics.

Subash speaking to ANI said that it was proved once again that the Congress party would not come out of dynasty politics.

Earlier, more than 20 Congress leaders wrote to party interim president Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping reforms in the party. On this, Rahul Gandhi made the remarks of "colluding with BJP".

The BJP leader recollected how Sonia Gandhi sacked Sitharam Kesari, the first and last non-Gandhi leader who held the position of AICC president in 1996 soon after PV Narasimha Rao had to step down as a Prime Minister.

He further said, "Sonia Gandhi was reluctant to transfer the power to non-Gandhi leaders because of the experience she had with PV Narasimha Rao. It was nothing but a triangle game between Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka and the leaders in the CWC should realise their position in the party and act accordingly."

According to Subash, the 134-year-old Congress party was brought to a situation where it has to reconcile its policies again to transfer reins of the party to a non-Gandhi and the dynamic leadership of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was haunting the Gandhi trio even today.

"The 23 leaders in the CWC, who dashed a letter to the party high command over the leadership crisis, might have gone into the days when Rao led the nation as Prime Minister handling the minority government during 1991 to 1996," said Subash. (ANI)

