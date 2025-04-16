Agartala, Apr 16 (PTI) Hundreds of Congress workers on Wednesday staged a dharna in front of the office of the Enforcement Directorate at Nutannagar in West Tripura, protesting over the agency's chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The dharna was led by Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha and senior party MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: YouTuber Allegedly Murders Husband With Help of Friend After He Objected to Their 'Intimacy', Dumps Body in Drain.

Talking to reporters, Saha accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using central agencies like the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department to harass Congress leaders.

"The BJP will not be able to silence the Congress, which speaks for people and their rights. The saffron party has come up with baseless allegations against our leaders", he said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 16, 2025: Gold Soars INR 1,650 To Hit All-Time High of INR 98,100 per 10 Grams, Silver Jumps INR 1,900 Amid US-China Trade War.

Meanwhile, BJP Tripura state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the party would expose the alleged involvement of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in what he termed a large-scale embezzlement of public funds.

Addressing a press conference in North Tripura's Dharmanagar, Bhattacharjee claimed the two had "transferred around Rs 2,000 crore to their personal accounts" through the National Herald operations.

"The duo, who are currently out on bail, will soon be behind bars permanently. The ED has submitted a chargesheet against four persons, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, following a detailed investigation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)