New Delhi, [India], April 1 (ANI): Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan highlighted the importance of addressing threats and risks posed by airport congestion on Monday.

Hasan said that this year, they introduced standards and tools to measure optimal space and processing times at every passenger touchpoint. Assessments of terminal capacities are ongoing, with efforts to augment capacity to bridge any gaps, he added.

"Congestion at airports, inconveniences to passengers and crowds become an attractive target for anti national events. This year, we have term standards and tools to both define and measure optimum space and processing time and each passenger touchpoint. Terminal capacity of all importers examined by the application of these tools and capacity augmentation started to bridge these gaps," the BCAS DG said.

Furthermore, he emphasised that passengers have been reported stranded inside aircraft due to bad weather and other unavoidable circumstances. Zulfiquar Hasan described the situation as passengers being "kept captive," highlighting the urgency of the matter. Recently, BCAS has issued guidelines to address this concern.

"In some places passengers were almost kept captive within aircraft for unreasonable hours. To avoid such things this week BCAS has issued new guidelines to be followed in sensitive. This will facilitate the exit of the boarding passengers in the departure area for certain situations," he said.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) will be commemorating its 38th Raising Day on April 1, 2024. The event will be organised in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, and graced by the presence of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary of India, Tapan Kumar Deka, Director of Intelligence Bureau of India, and Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Reorganised into an independent department on April 1, 1987 under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, BCAS is the regulatory authority for civil aviation security in India. It is headed by an officer of the rank of Director General of Police and is designated as Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security who is the appropriate authority for the implementation of Annexure-17 to the Chicago convention of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The Director General of, Bureau of Civil Aviation is responsible for the development, implementation, and maintenance of the National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP). (ANI)

