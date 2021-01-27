New Delhi [India] January 27 (ANI): The Congress alleged on Wednesday that "a concerted conspiracy aided and abetted" by BJP-led government took place to malign the farmers' movement during the tractor march by farmers and sought resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said a "set of people with premeditated motive of violence, who had nothing to do with the 'Sanyukt Kisan Morcha', were permitted to enter the premises, the sanctum sanctorum of the Red Fort, the pride of India, climb on to its columns and put a flag there."

"This is a sacrilege. This is unacceptable," he said.

He alleged that Delhi Police was a "mute spectator" as people entered the Red Fort and occupied its large portions.

"Delhi Police instead of booking those people, arresting those people, is actually registering false cases against the leaders of the 'Sanyukt Kisan Morcha'," he alleged.

Surjewala said it was "a huge, colossal security lapse" and "intelligence failure" and sought removal of Amit Shah.

He said it was second time in less than a year that the national capital has witnessed trouble.

The Congress leader asked if the Home Ministry and intelligence agencies "did not know about the open declaration over the last 24 - 48 hours by the violent and anti social elements, who segregated themselves from the farmers and expressed their desire that they are going to go up to the Red Fort".

Surjewala alleged that the government had earlier adopted policy of "tiring out" protesting farmers and later of "dividing them" and "maligning them".

He alleged that the government "is protecting those who indulged in arson and violence".

Delhi witnessed violence during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day to protest against three farm laws. The protestors violated the agreement about the route for the tractor march and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged.

Nineteen people have been so far arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence, Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said on Wednesday.

The farmers have been protesting on borders of Delhi against three new farm laws since November 26. (ANI)

