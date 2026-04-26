Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): District administration in Prayagraj has issued an advisory over rising temperatures and as residents are struggling amid intense heat and harsh sunlight, officials said.

"We have changed the school timings, and schools will be closed by 12 pm so that children do not have to stay in the sun unnecessarily. Whenever anyone goes outside at this time, they should cover their head. The body should remain hydrated, and one should drink adequate amounts of water regularly to avoid dehydration," District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma told ANI.

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Urging people to avoid outings in heat, he said, "And if they do, they should take full precautions. We are installing water ATMs wherever needed."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heat wave alert for parts of northwest and central India, warning that scorching conditions are likely to continue over the next three days.

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The weather department said heat wave conditions very likely in isolated/some parts of isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Gujarat on June 27.

Heat wave also gripped Varanasi as people struggled for relief.

Avoid prolonged exposure to heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton clothing. Cover your head using a cloth, hat, or umbrella when outdoors, IMD said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)