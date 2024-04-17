Bhubaneswar, Apr 17 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday announced a 26-member Election Management Committee for the simultaneous polls to the Odisha assembly and the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The committee will be chaired by the party's former state president Prasad Harichandan, while Manoranjan Das will be its convenor. Bankanidhi Behera and Vikash Garabadu were named as the joint convenors of the panel, a statement said.

Among the other members are the party's former state presidents, legislature party leader, and heads of frontal organisations.

Odisha will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, beginning on May 13.

