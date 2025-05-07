New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): In a fresh round of organisational appointments, Congress on Tuesday approved the appointment of state chairpersons for key departments in the Tripura, Meghalaya and Odisha units.

According to an official release, Sanjoy Das has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Fishermen Congress Department, while Malin Sadhan Jamatia will head the Ex-Servicemen Department in Tripura, with immediate effect.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has also cleared new leadership for the party's Social Media Department in Meghalaya.

Lang Kapur War has been named Chairman, and Cuthbert Sohtun has been appointed as Co-Chairman of the department. Both appointments take effect immediately.

In Odisha, the AICC has appointed Lalatendu Satpathy as the Chairman of the Social Media Department for the state unit.

These appointments are part of the Congress party's ongoing efforts to strengthen its organisational framework across states ahead of upcoming electoral challenges. (ANI)

