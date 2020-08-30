New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): After Congress wrote two letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and made charges against its operations in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday taunted Congress and said that the party is behaving like a business house which is competing against Facebook.

"I think it is a competition for business between Congress and Facebook. We are very clear that under the NDA government led by Narendra Modi, rules are the same for all companies and subjects of national and public interest is supreme for us," Shukla said.

"As far as social hatred is concerned, it has always been done by Congress party and the proof in this regard is always there. Bharatiya Janata Party has become the party of the entire society. Every countryman likes the Narendra Modi government. At the same time, the people of India are against Congress. So, it is their problem and not ours," he added.

Congress has claimed that WhatsApp has been willingly allowed by Facebook's India team to be appropriated for hate speech and the consequent tearing of the fabric of social harmony of the country. (ANI)

