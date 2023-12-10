Kochi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Congress in Kerala on Sunday blamed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the alleged attacks by the CPI(M) and DYFI workers on its activists who are protesting against the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas.

Talking to the media here, Satheesan alleged that goons who accompany the chief minister and his cavalcade are attacking the "peaceful protestors" who are standing along the road.

"When a group of Left workers attacked a Congress protester at Kannur, the police registered an FIR under various serious provisions including attempt to murder. But the CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, justified such an attack and said it was an attempt to save the Congress activists and encouraged his party workers to continue the same," Satheesan alleged.

He said Vijayan was responsible for all the attacks reported on Congress workers and said he should also be arrayed as an accused in those cases.

Satheesan said Vijayan threatening to physically attack the opposition party members was not befitting a person holding the post of chief minister.

He also referred to news reports of a CPI(M) worker being attacked by members of his own party at Kochi, mistaking him to be a Congress worker.

Satheesan charged that even a CPI(M) worker was not spared by the goons.

"That Left party worker was not waving black flag, but he was also not spared. We will not allow this. We will raise strong protests," Satheesan said.

He also alleged that the state was facing a financial crisis while the ministers were travelling across the state.

