Lucknow, December 10: The double engine of Uttar Pradesh has intensified efforts to revive the glory of Ayodhya, which got dimmed during the invasions of Arab-Muslim rulers and the era of British colonialism over nearly a thousand years. Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, development work is underway in Ayodhya based on eight concepts, aiming to once again transform it into a city of unparalleled prosperity.

It is noteworthy that Ayodhya, once known as Amaravati of the earth and one of the sacred Saptapuris, is praised in many scriptures, including the Vedas and Puranas. It is said that the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya was created by the deities themselves, and it is here that Maharaja Manu created the world of humans on Earth. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Sets Up SIT To Probe Foreign Funding of Madrasas in State.

With the arrival of the PM Modi government at the centre in 2014 and the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the multifaceted development of Ayodhya was accelerated by outlining a blueprint. One after another, approximately 178 projects totaling around Rs 30,500 crores have been initiated to develop Ayodhya into a world-class city. The government's commitment to transform Ayodhya into a city of global stature is now on the verge of realisation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, from the very first day, directed officials to base their work on the eight concepts for the revival of Ayodhya's grandeur. As a result, tangible progress is becoming evident. The government is rapidly advancing the work of bringing Saketpuri, situated on Lord Vishnu's wheel, to the surface in the forms of Sanskritik (cultural) Ayodhya, Saksham (capable) Ayodhya, Adhunik (modern) Ayodhya, Sugmay (accessible) Ayodhya, Surmay (beautiful) Ayodhya, Bhawatmak (emotional) Ayodhya, Swacch (clean) Ayodhya, and Ayushman (healthy) Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Startups Not To Compromise on Quality; Assures Priority in Government Purchases.

Under Sanskritik Ayodhya, Ayodhya is to be developed as the cultural capital of India. Activities such as establishing majestic monasteries, temples, and ashrams, constructing grand city gates, and undertaking projects like temple museums are being carried out based on this plan. Under the concept of Saksham Ayodhya, Ayodhya is being developed as a completely self-reliant city. It aims to create significant employment opportunities through daily jobs, tourism, religious, and cultural activities.

Under Adhunik Ayodhya, this sacred city is now being transformed into a modern city with various amenities. Initiatives like Smart City, Safe City, Solar City, and Greenfield Township are shaping the city in line with these thoughts.

According to the concept of Sugmay Ayodhya, be it the construction of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, the rejuvenation of Ayodhya Dham Railway Station or the work of connecting Saryu with the inland waterway, the Yogi government is making every effort to make Ayodhya easily accessible. Moreover, devotees can reach this sacred city conveniently through various routes.

Under Surmay Ayodhya, whether it is the beautification of various ponds, lakes, and ancient reservoirs in Ayodhya, the rejuvenation of old gardens, the construction of new ones, or even the enhancement of the city's charm through heritage lighting systems that liberate the city from the entanglement of wires. Illuminating the streets with facade lighting and developing Ayodhya as an enchanting city through various such initiatives.

According to Bhavnatmak Ayodhya, the emotional connection of the entire world's Sanatani with the birthplace of Lord Shri Rama is profound. In this context, every bit of ayodhya should reflect the feeling of being connected to Shri Ram. Keeping this in mind, the city walls, roadsides and intersections are being culturally equipped.

Under Swach Ayodhya, as a smart city, a clean Ayodhya is the top priority of the Yogi government. Unprecedented efforts are being made in the city, ranging from cleanliness to the development of drainage and sewer systems. The Chief Minister has already committed to transforming Ayodhya, which is evolving as the centre of tourism and religious faith, into the cleanest city in the country.

Under the concept of Ayusham Ayodhya, the health infrastructure of Ayodhya has already been strengthened to provide quality and convenience-based medical facilities to the patients. The Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College is one of the five medical colleges in the country run by AIIMS, where large-scale research work is also being done on emergency medical facilities.

