New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir and party leader Rahul Gandhi saying "the leader brought all anti-social elements together through Bharat Jodo Yatra."

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi also said that Rahul Gandhi could unfurl the national flag because of the sacrifices BJP leaders made.

Also Read | Kolhapur Shocker: Teacher Makes Girl Students Watch Porn Video, Gets Transferred; Parents Demand Stricter Action.

Trivedi briefing the media at a press conference said, "The Bharat Jodo journey of the Congress party started from the south and reached Kashmir after passing through all kinds of exploits and actions. Rahul Gandhi's so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra ended today after 150 days. But it is a matter of coincidence that it ended in Kashmir which was once the 'biggest centre of violence in India'. Rahul Gandhi could unfurl the national flag because of the sacrifices BJP leaders made."

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra was unsuccessful in establishing itself. All anti-social elements joined the Yatra. Starting with Tamil Nadu's Pastor George Poonia, who said that he wears shoes because he considers the soil of India to be impure joined this yatra. Later, Kamal Haasan, who became a failed leader in Tamil Nadu joined the yatra and was interviewed. In Maharashtra, Gandhi gave a hate speech against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The opposition went on with Medha Patkar, a leader associated with the Tukde Tukde gang," Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

Also Read | LIC Says Exposure to Adani Group Less Than 1% of Its AUM, Read Full Statement Here.

"This shows what kind of mindset the journey of Rahul Gandhi was progressing with continuously from beginning to end," he added.

Trivedi said that Bharatiya Jansangh Chief Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life to keep Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of India. He had started a yatra to integrate India. He died under suspicious circumstances. There is no answer to that to date.

"In 1992, BJP chief Murli Manohar Joshi and the then party worker Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Lal Chowk amid bombs and guns. That time was a time of bombs, not snowballs," he said.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's picture playing with snowballs, Union minister Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi should remember the time when the Bharatiya Janata Party hoisted the flag at the Lal Chowk amid fear of bombs and guns.

"We saw Rahul and Priyanka playing with snowballs, saw them enjoying a picnic, but maybe they forgot to thank PM Modi, who after coming to power abrogated Article 370 and 35-A," he said.

"And who was it who sowed this seed (Article 370), it was Congress," he added.

He further said that Jammu & Kashmir was given special status after independence. More than 45,000 people have been killed there. He asked Rahul Gandhi who is responsible for it.

He further said that Rahul forgot to thank Prime minister Narendra Modi who abrogated 370 and 35A, because of which, hoisting the tricolour at the Lal Chowk was possible.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 concludes today January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories.

The Congress has extended invitations to 21 political parties for its concluding function at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium here. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)