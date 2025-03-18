New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday chaired a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries and state in-charges.

The meeting was held at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

Congress leaders including Bhupesh Baghel, Kumari Seljha, Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, and Randeep Surjewala among others also participated in the meeting.

On March 8, Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers in Ahmedabad and emphasized that the Congress Party must first fulfil its responsibilities before asking people for votes.

During the Samvaad program, Rahul Gandhi said, "It has been almost 30 years since we have been in power here. Whenever I come here, there are discussions on Assembly elections of 2007, 2012, 2017, 2022, 2027...But the question is not about elections. The people of Gujarat will not make us win the elections until we fulfil our responsibilities...We should not even ask the people of Gujarat to bring us to power until we fulfil our responsibilities. I guarantee you that the day we do this, the people of Gujarat will give their support to the Congress party."

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Congress Party itself and said, "Gujarat is stuck, it is unable to see the way, Gujarat wants to move forward. I am a member of the Congress party and I am saying that the Congress party of Gujarat is unable to show it the way, and I am not speaking with shame, I am not speaking with fear, I want to put this before you whether it is our workers, whether it is Rahul Gandhi, whether it is our general secretary, whether it is our PCC president, we are unable to show the way to Gujarat. Till date, the expectations of Gujarat from us, from me, from our PCC president, from our in-charge in the last 30 years, we are unable to fulfil them."

The 86th All India Congress Committee (AICC) Convention will be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat from April 8 to 9. (ANI)

