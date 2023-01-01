Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in a village in Rajouri district that left three persons dead and seven others injured.

The party said the incident is “very serious” and belies the government's claim about the improved security situation in the Union Territory.

Three persons were killed and seven others injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses belonging to a particular community in Upper Dangri village Sunday evening.

“The Congress strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Rajouri. The incident is very serious and shocking and belies claims of the government and the security heads regarding the (improved) ground situation,” the party said in a statement here.

It said it extends full support to the police and security forces to firmly deal with terrorism and save innocent lives.

Expressing sympathies with the families of the victims, the Congress demanded ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each for the injured.

